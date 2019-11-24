EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish case firmer once below 1.0988

Robust US data and renewed hopes of a US-China trade deal boosted the dollar. European manufacturing output stagnated at multi-year lows. EUR/USD technically bearish trading just above the 1.1000 …
