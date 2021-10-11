EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish case firmly in place

The US celebrates Columbus Day, with some local markets closed. EUR/USD consolidates yearly losses and seems poised to extend its slump. The EUR/USD pair seesaws between gains and losses, confined to …
