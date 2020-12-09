EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish correction gains speed ahead of the ECB meeting

European Central bank meeting on Thursday likely to trigger volatility. EUR/USD breaks under 1.2100 and opens doors to further losses. The EUR/USD pair dropped again on Wednesday, accelerating to the …
