On Thursday, the EUR/USD pair retreated sharply from 7-day tops after the ECB’s updated inflation forecast for 2020 failed to match some analysts’ expectations. This coupled with resurgent US Dollar demand, supported by better-than-expected US economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish H&S formation on daily chart - December 15, 2017
- EUR/USD: 1.1800 back in sight on fresh DXY selling? - December 15, 2017
- EUR/USD Weekly Technical Analysis: Risk of a Euro Sell-off Rising - December 15, 2017