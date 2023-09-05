Goldman Sachs said chances of the US sliding into recession decreased. EUR/USD trades at its lowest since June, slide far from over. The EUR/USD pair fell through the August low and trades at levels …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish momentum increases as stalling growth spurs risk aversion - September 5, 2023
- USD/ZAR inverted head & shoulders points to more rand weakness - September 5, 2023
- EUR/USD outlook: Signals of bearish continuation after limited recovery - September 5, 2023