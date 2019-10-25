EUR/USD keeps navigating the lower bound of the weekly range. Immediately to the downside emerges the 55-day SMA in the mid-1.10s. German IFO survey suggests a potential bottom has been reached.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD expected to reverse lower once more - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: bearish ‘outside day’ prompts further pullbacks - October 25, 2019
- EUR/USD Forecast: Rocked During ECB Statement - October 25, 2019