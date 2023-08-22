The US Dollar remains firm on cautious markets and higher yields. The EUR/USD reversed from multi-day highs, reaching monthly lows. Risk continues to tilt to the downside as the price tests 1.0830.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD hits monthly high above 1.0900, makes a U-Turn on rising US yields, ahead of Powell’s speech - August 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bearish, testing July lows - August 22, 2023
- Eur/Usd Forecast: Looking To Rally From Here - August 22, 2023