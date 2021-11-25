EUR/USD corrected modestly higher, although technical readings favor a leg south. The EUR/USD pair trades in the 1.1210 area, marginally higher on Thursday. Financial markets were subject to thin …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast: Lower lows hint at a new leg south - November 25, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears aiming for 1.1160 and below - November 25, 2021
- EUR/USD bears testing the commitments at 1.12 the figure - November 25, 2021