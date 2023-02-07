The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.0668, its lowest since early January, bouncing from the level ahead of the US close. The Euro was among the weakest US Dollar rivals, despite European policymakers repeating …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears become more confident after Powell’s words - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls press up against resistance in countdown to Fed Powell - February 7, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Lower as Dollar Strengthens Ahead of Powell Speech - February 7, 2023