The shared currency is among the weakest USD rivals on Tuesday, with EUR/USD trading around 1.0180, sharply down on the day. Risk aversion dominated financial markets through the first two sessions …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears in control as fears resume - August 2, 2022
- EUR/USD plunges on risk-aversion as safe-haven flows bolstered the US dollar - August 2, 2022
- EUR/USD trades below 1.0200 amid a risk-off mood - August 2, 2022