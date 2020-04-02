EUR/USD Forecast: Bears likely to target 23.6% Fibo. support, near 1.0840 region

EUR/USD remains depressed amid sustained USD buying amid coronavirus jitters. Prolonged economic uncertainty further benefits the USD’s reserve currency status. The EUR/USD pair failed to capitalize …
