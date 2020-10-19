EUR/USD gained some traction on Friday amid a mildly softer tone around the USD. Improving global risk sentiment undermined demand for the safe-haven greenback. The upside remains limited amid worries …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears likely to target September monthly swing lows, around 1.1615-10 area - October 19, 2020
- EUR/USD rejected at 5-day SMA despite stock market gains - October 19, 2020
- Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD bearish as the UK prepares for a no-deal Brexit - October 18, 2020