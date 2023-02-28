The EUR/USD pair failed attempt to regain the upside and run beyond 1.0640 has left the risk skewed to the downside. The daily chart shows that technical indicators are slowly turning south within …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears looking for fresh monthly lows - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Continues To Eye The 200-Day EMA - February 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Euro Recovery Still At Risk - February 28, 2023