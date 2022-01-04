German Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.6% MoM in November. US Treasury yields extend their advances on renewed inflation concerns. EUR/USD is techn …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure on yields’ rally - January 4, 2022
- USD/JPY rallies further beyond 116.00, fresh five-year high amid rising US bond yields - January 4, 2022
- EUR/GBP drops to the lowest level since February 2020, around mid-0.8300s - January 4, 2022