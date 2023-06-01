Traders now look to the flash Eurozone CPI and important US macro data for a fresh impetus. The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from the 1.0635 area, or its lowest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears not ready to give up yet, Eurozone CPI/US macro data in focus - June 1, 2023
- EUR/USD steadies near 1.0700 as Eurozone inflation, ECB’s Lagarde and US employment data loom - May 31, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears dominate below 1.0720 hurdle ahead of EU inflation, US employment - May 31, 2023