Easing Spanish inflation hints at decreasing price pressures in the EU. US CB Consumer Confidence expected to shrink in June to 99.1. EUR/USD bounced from a fresh two-month low, further gains unclear.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears on pause, but not out of the picture - May 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: 1.1650 Is The Next Price To Watch - May 30, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: For how long can buyers defend 1.0700? - May 30, 2023