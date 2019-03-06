The US Dollar retained its bullish stance on Tuesday and kept exerting some heavy downward pressure on the EUR/USD pair. Against the backdrop of the recent rally in the US Treasury bond yields, the gr…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears remain in control near 2-week lows ahead of Thursday’s ECB decision - March 6, 2019
- EUR/USD And USD/CHF: US Dollar Bulls In Control - March 5, 2019
- EUR/USD dips below 61.8% Fib support, eyes US ADP - March 5, 2019