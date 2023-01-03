The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the FOMC Meeting Minutes take centre stage on Wednesday. EUR/USD bearish case remains firm in the near term but looks corrective from the broader perspective. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears take control and aim for 1.0450 - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD breaks to 1.0350 in context of new bull market [Video] - January 3, 2023
- EUR/USD Lower, but Stable as German EU-Harmonized CPI Edges Up 9.6% - January 3, 2023