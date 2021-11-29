EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1300, could fall further once below 1.1245. The EUR/USD pair hovers near its daily low at 1.1257, as demand for the greenback picked up pace during US trading hours. In …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Below 1.1300 and at risk of falling further - November 29, 2021
- Modest EUR/USD rebound is not convincing - November 29, 2021
- EUR/USD ebbs lower into 1.1260s, with Friday’s rebound seen as excessive by many - November 29, 2021