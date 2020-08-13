EUR/USD Forecast: Bond auction over, bulls are back in full force and may extend gains

EUR/USD is rising as the dollar retreats alongside yields after the US bond auction. Washington’s fiscal impasse, vaccine hopes, and jobless claims are in play. Thursday’s four-hour chart is showing …
