US Senators agreed on a historic $900 billion coronavirus relief package. EUR/USD has bounced from back above 1.2200, the risk is skewed to the upside. The week started in risk-off mode amid concerns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounced From Back Above 1.2200, The Risk Is Skewed To The Upside - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD slides back from 1.2250 as DXY bounces at 90.00 - December 21, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Intraday knee-jerk fell short of changing the tide - December 21, 2020