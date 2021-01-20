German’s Economic Sentiment improved in January, according to the ZEW survey. EUR/USD bounced from critical Fibonacci support, bullish potential still limited. The American dollar gave back some of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bounced From Critical Fibonacci Support, Bullish Potential Still Limited - January 19, 2021
- Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long EUR vs. USD Index (NYSEARCA:UEUR) Trading 0.9% Higher - January 19, 2021
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Test Of Support At 1.2080 - January 19, 2021