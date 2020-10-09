EUR/USD Forecast: Bounces off resistance-turned-support, bullish bias remains

Some renewed USD selling bias assisted EUR/USD to regain traction on Wednesday. A strong rally in the equity markets undermined demand for the safe-haven USD. The near-term technical set-up supports …
