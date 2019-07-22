EUR/USD Forecast: Bouncing in Tight Range

The Euro fell during the trading session on Friday, perhaps carving out a significant trading ranges again. We have seen a lot of resistance at the 1.13 level, but we have also seen the lot of support …
