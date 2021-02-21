EUR/USD Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness provides mild support to the EUR

EUR/USD has a limited bullish potential despite the intrinsic dollar’s weakness. Dollar sellers took control of the FX board on Friday, with EUR/USD advancing for a second consecutive day.
