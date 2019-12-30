EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish Case Firmer As The Pair Surpassed The 1.1200 Figure

Wall Street fell despite good news, probably hit by profit-taking. EUR/USD bullish case firmer as the pair surpassed the 1.1200 figure. The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.1210 early on Monday, a level that …
