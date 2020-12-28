EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential intact amid US stimulus/Brexit optimism

EUR/USD gained some strong positive traction on Monday amid sustained USD selling bias. Trump signed US stimulus bill and boosted risk sentiment/undermined the safe-haven USD. Relatively thin trading …
