EUR/USD is technically neutral and needs to storm through the 1.2170/80 region. The EUR/USD pair regained the upside in the last trading session of the week, setting around 1.2120. The rally was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish potential limited amid underlying fears - February 14, 2021
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls have chances as long as the pair holds above 104.40 - February 14, 2021
- EUR/USD Outlook Improves as US Dollar Slides - February 14, 2021