EUR/USD Forecast: Bullish run stalls ahead of 61.8% Fibo., focus shifts to German/US GDP

EUR/USD shot to the highest level since September 2018 amid broad-based USD weakness. The USD remained depressed after the Fed delivered a more dovish message on Wednesday. A sustained break through …
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
