EUR/USD is consolidating the losses following the upbeat US GDP. A busy day awaits traders, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI standing out. The technical picture is becoming bearish. EUR/USD is cooling f…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls are breaking down on data-packed Friday
EUR/USD is consolidating the losses following the upbeat US GDP. A busy day awaits traders, with the ISM Manufacturing PMI standing out. The technical picture is becoming bearish. EUR/USD is cooling f…