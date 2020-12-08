EUR/USD witnessed intraday volatility on Monday and was influenced by the USD price dynamics. US fiscal stimulus hopes capped the USD recovery move and extended some support to the pair. Speculations …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD bull flag pattern in wave 4 in strong uptrend - December 8, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics; focus remains on ECB - December 8, 2020
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD weaken on dollar demand - December 7, 2020