EUR/USD gained strong positive traction on Monday amid renewed USD selling. Hopes of additional US fiscal stimulus dented the greenback’s safe-haven status. Concerns about a steep rise in COVID-19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls at the mercy of USD price dynamics, upside seems limited - October 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Are bulls taking over? Trump holds the key on stimulus deadline day - October 20, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Stuck in a bearish channel on the 15-min chart - October 19, 2020