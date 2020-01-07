A combination of factors helped EUR/USD to gain traction on Monday. Bulls struggled to capitalize on the move beyond the 1.1200 handle. Traders now eye flash Eurozone CPI, US ISM PMI for a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls await a move beyond 1.1200 mark, Eurozone inflation data eyed - January 7, 2020
- EUR/USD looks north, could set fresh multi-month high on weak US ISM data - January 6, 2020
- EUR/JPY Technical Analysis: Strong above four-month-old support trendline, 200-day SMA - January 6, 2020