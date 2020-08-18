EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls eyeing the 1.20 psychological mark

EUR/USD surges to fresh year highs above 1.1950 Persistent dollar’s weakness amid turmoil in the US has led EUR/USD to levels last seen on May 2018. Greenback’s slump is also linked to falling …
