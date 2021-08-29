The week starts with a holiday in the UK, which may keep volumes low. EUR/USD has shifted to bullish in the near term, it needs to clear the 1.1800 area. The greenback plummeted on Friday, pushing EUR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls have better chances after a dovish Powell - August 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Runs into Resistance, More Gains Ahead? - August 29, 2021
- Why China’s yuan still has work to do to oust US dollar as world’s reserve currency - August 28, 2021