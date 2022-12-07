EUR/USD lacks bullish strength in the near term but a slump is out of view. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0500, after posting an intraday high of 1.0549. The pair dipped to 1.0442 during Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls holding ground despite faltering optimism - December 7, 2022
- USD / CAD – Canadian dollar slides with oil - December 7, 2022
- EUR/USD retreats to the 1.0500 area after Putin’s comments - December 7, 2022