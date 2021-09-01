EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls in control amid tepid US employment data

Softer than anticipated US employment figures hint at a poor Nonfarm Payroll report. German Retail Sales contracted by more than anticipated, Manufacturing PMI downwardly revised. EUR/USD has solid …
