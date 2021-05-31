Investors now look forward to the flash German CPI report for some trading opportunities. The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls looking to seize back control near 1.2200 mark, German CPI eyed
Investors now look forward to the flash German CPI report for some trading opportunities. The EUR/USD pair attracted some dip-buying on Friday and finally settled nearly unchanged for the day, …