Stock markets stay on the back foot, while government bond yields ease. EUR/USD maintains the bullish momentum and aims to cross the 1.1000 threshold. The EUR/USD pair retains most of its weekly gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD remains cautious and retreats from recent peaks, back to 1.0950 - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls not willing to give up, aiming for 1.1000 and beyond - April 5, 2023
- EUR/USD could move to the 1,0788 level - April 5, 2023