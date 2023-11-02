The lack of US Federal Reserve clues took its toll on the US Dollar. Tepid Euro Zone data was not enough to interrupt the Euro’s recovery. EUR/USD turned bullish in the near term, sellers await around …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls retake control, face resistance at 1.0700 - November 2, 2023
- US Dollar Nears Crucial Support Level Post-Fed: What’s Next for the Greenback? - November 2, 2023
- EUR/USD could retest 1.07 area – Scotiabank - November 2, 2023