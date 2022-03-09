EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls return by the hand of hopes

EUR/USD is in recovery mode and could keep rallying once above 1.1150. The EUR/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.1094, firmly up on hopes the Russia-Ukraine crisis could recede. A series of …
