EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls struggle to take control as key resistance holds

EUR/USD reached a daily high of 1.1846 on Tuesday. USD lost its strength after Core CPI came in lower than expected. Risk-averse market environment doesn’t allow EUR/USD to gather bullish momentum.
