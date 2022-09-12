Hawkish ECB reports and commentary provide a boost to the shared currency. EUR/USD has extended its rally after having started the week with an upward gap and touched its highest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls take over amid hawkish ECB signals - September 12, 2022
- EUR/USD to extend its race higher as long as 1.0160 holds - September 12, 2022
- EUR/USD: Devaluation risks for the euro as long as energy crisis is not over – Commerzbank - September 12, 2022