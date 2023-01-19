EUR/USD is neutral in the near term, but the risk remains skewed to the upside. The first one to hit the wires was Klaas Knot, who said that there would be more than one 50 basis points (bps) increase …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bulls waiting for a reason to resume buying - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD Underpinned by Hawkish Remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde - January 19, 2023
- EUR/USD could come closer to 1.10 on disappointing US data – SocGen – FXStreet - January 19, 2023