EU and US inflation data will be watched closely by market participants. EUR/USD reversed its direction and after dropping below 1.0500 on Thursday and closed the day in positive territory for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD: 1.0500 to be retested soon – ING - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers could remain interested if Euro clears 1.0600 - September 29, 2023
- Euro To Dollar Forecast: Slide To 1.0200 If US Bond Yields Hits 5% - September 29, 2023