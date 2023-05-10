The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US is forecast to rise 5% on a yearly basis in April, matching the increase recorded in March. The Core CPI, which strips volatile food and energy prices, is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers defend key support ahead of US inflation - May 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Euro remain steady ahead of US inflation - May 10, 2023
- EUR/USD: Correction might extend to 1.09 – ING - May 10, 2023