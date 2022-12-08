EUR/USD in fact ticks higher heading into the United States opening. Meanwhile, the EUR was unable to take advantage of better-than-anticipated European data. The Euro Area data has shown economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Continues to Chop Back and Forth - December 8, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers defend the downside, but wait for clearer clues - December 8, 2022
- EUR/USD lacks any firm intraday direction, remains confined in a range around 1.0500 mark - December 8, 2022