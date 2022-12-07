The EUR/USD pair trades at its daily highs near 1.0520, maintaining the upward pressure ahead of the US opening. According to the daily chart, the pair has room to extend its gains, although it lacks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers lack conviction as sentiment remains fragile - December 7, 2022
- EUR/USD to regain more solid ground above 1.0525 – Scotiabank - December 7, 2022
- Cash Dollar Sell Rate 40.2221 UAH/USD, Buy Rate 39.4621 UAH/USD On Wednesday - December 7, 2022