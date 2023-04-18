Financial markets struggle to remain optimistic ahead of Wall Street’s opening. EUR/USD trimmed most of its Monday’s losses, further gains still unclear. A better market mood helped EUR/USD recover from a Monday low at 1.0908, with the pair currently …
