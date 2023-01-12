EUR/USD is extremely overbought in the near term, but buying interest remains strong. The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.0866 on Thursday, its highest since April 2022, holding near the level ahead of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Buyers welcome inflation data, policymakers’ dovishness - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Continues To Power Along - January 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Focus Shifts To US Supercore Inflation - January 12, 2023